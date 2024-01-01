$25,888+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
AWD 4dr SAV
2015 BMW X5
AWD 4dr SAV
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
122,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C50F0K56684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5516528
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Alpine White Exterior On Black Dakota Leather Interior, And A Fineline Oak Wood Trim.Local Trade-In, Certified, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i Is Loaded With A Premium Package, M-Sport Package, And A Rear Entertainment System.Packages Include Navigation, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Lights Package, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Manual Side Sunshades, Universal Remote Control, Surround View, Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles, Adaptive M Suspension, Without Exterior Lines Designation, Black High Gloss Roof Rails, Ceramic Control, High-Gloss Shadow Line, High Speed Maximum, Front Comfort Seats, Anthracite Roof Liner, M Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, 20" M Double-Spoke Lt Alloy (Style 469M), M Aerodynamics Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
