Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim.

Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 14 2024/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E350 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, And Upgraded 19 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Online Navigation, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop-and-Go, Active Lane Change Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 360 Camera, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), And More!

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
E 350 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDDZF8EB8LA748336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4038943
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588

