$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
300 | CONVERTIBLE
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
300 | CONVERTIBLE
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,069KM
VIN WDDWK4KB9HF550399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 30864
- Mileage 71,069 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2020 Jaguar F-PACE PREMIUM | 25T | PANO | MERIDIAN 64,189 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model X FSD | YOKE STEERING | 22 IN 56,023 KM $85,900 + tax & lic
2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 63 S | E PERFORMANCE | MATTE | CARBON TRIM | 20 IN 6,430 KM $95,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Toronto Auto Brokers
905-264-9888
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class