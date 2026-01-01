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2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

71,069 KM

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2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 | CONVERTIBLE

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14499727

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

300 | CONVERTIBLE

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

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Used
71,069KM
VIN WDDWK4KB9HF550399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 30864
  • Mileage 71,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class