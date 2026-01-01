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2019 Porsche Cayenne
TURBO | BURMESTER | HUD | 21 IN
2019 Porsche Cayenne
TURBO | BURMESTER | HUD | 21 IN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
75,770KM
VIN WP1AF2AY6KDA80305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 75,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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Toronto Auto Brokers
905-264-9888
2019 Porsche Cayenne