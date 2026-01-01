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This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i has a clean CARFAX report, offering the perfect combination of luxury, versatility, and refined performance. Powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 engine paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMWs intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, the X5 delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and exceptional comfort for every journey. Equipped with the Premium Package and a stylish Crystal Gear Selector, this luxury SUV offers premium amenities and advanced technology throughout. Key Features: xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive Crystal Gear Selector Panoramic Glass Sunroof Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats with Driver Memory Harman Kardon Surround Sound System 20-Inch Alloy Wheels NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT. WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DONT CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! Were proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2026 Best in Business award, the 2025 CarGurus Award, the 2026 Top Choice Award, the 2026 Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2026 Canadian Choice Award, the 2026 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more! With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we dont just serve the GTA, were proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more. At TAB, were committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting! We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if youre just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify. Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

2020 BMW X5

80,737 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 BMW X5

XDRIVE40I | PREMIUM PKG | CRYSTAL SHIFTER

Watch This Vehicle
14499721

2020 BMW X5

XDRIVE40I | PREMIUM PKG | CRYSTAL SHIFTER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

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Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
80,737KM
VIN 5UXCR6C05L9B91000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30824
  • Mileage 80,737 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i has a clean CARFAX report, offering the perfect combination of luxury, versatility, and refined performance. Powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-6 engine paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and BMW's intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, the X5 delivers smooth acceleration, confident handling, and exceptional comfort for every journey. Equipped with the Premium Package and a stylish Crystal Gear Selector, this luxury SUV offers premium amenities and advanced technology throughout.

Key Features:

xDrive Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
Crystal Gear Selector
Panoramic Glass Sunroof
Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation
Heated Front Seats
Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
20-Inch Alloy Wheels

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2026 Best in Business award, the 2025 CarGurus Award, the 2026 Top Choice Award, the 2026 Dealer Rater Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2026 Canadian Choice Award, the 2026 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
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$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2020 BMW X5