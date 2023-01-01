Menu
2017 Porsche Macan

119,468 KM

Details Features

$36,910

+ tax & licensing
$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | RED LEATHER

2017 Porsche Macan

PREMIUM PLUS PKG | BOSE | RED LEATHER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

119,468KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10031949
  Stock #: 25326
  VIN: WP1AA2A56HLB07084

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25326
  Mileage 119,468 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Leatherette Interior
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

