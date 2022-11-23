$38,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Wagon
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
71,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440697
- Stock #: 463641
- VIN: WDDWH8EB3KF893637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 463641
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6