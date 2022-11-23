Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

71,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
C 300 4MATIC Wagon

C 300 4MATIC Wagon

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9440697
  • Stock #: 463641
  • VIN: WDDWH8EB3KF893637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 463641
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Walnut Wood Open Pore Trim. One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 27 2023 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Wagon Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel. Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Live Traffic Information, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Phone Charging in Front, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, Roller Sunblinds in Rear Doors (Manual), 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 18" AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, Sport Brake System, And More.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

