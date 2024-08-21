Menu
2020 Audi A4

73,000 KM

Details

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Audi A4

2020 Audi A4

Allroad Technik 2.0 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi A4

Allroad Technik 2.0 TFSI quattro

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547741
  • Stock #: 2840348
  • VIN: WA19NAF42LA033082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2840348
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Brilliant Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior. One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty August 21 2024 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2020 Audi A4 Allroad Technik Is Loaded With An Advanced Driver Assistance Package, And Audi Phonebox w/Signal Boost. Packages Include Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Bluetooth/Aux Audio Input, Heated Power Front Bucket Seats, Push Button Start, Front/Left/Right/Back-Up Cameras, Traffic Sign Recognition, Audi Pre Sense Front, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, traffic congestion assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Qi wireless charging, 18" Offroad-Design Wheels, And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

