$46,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Audi Q7
Technik 55 TFSI quattro
2020 Audi Q7
Technik 55 TFSI quattro
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1WXAF78LD004109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4841849
- Mileage 108,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Orca Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Audi Q7 Technik Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, Black Optics Package, 22 S-Line Upgrade Package, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And An Audi Phone Box.Packages Include A Navigation System, Head-Up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, Bose Sound System, Audi Drive Select, Blind Spot Assist, Power Folding Rear Seats, Home-Link, Heated And Cooling Seats, Memory Seats, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Audio, Audi Phone Box (signal boost and Qi wireless charging), Audi Active Cruise Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Active Lane Depart Warning, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front and Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame Grille, 22" Bi-colour 5 V Spoke Star Design, Titanium matt finish, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autobase
2021 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle 59,000 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS 450 4MATIC SUV 43,000 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 7,000 KM $74,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autobase
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Call Dealer
905-264-XXXX(click to show)
905-264-5588
Alternate Numbers877-388-8379
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autobase
905-264-5588
2020 Audi Q7