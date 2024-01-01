Menu
<div>Orca Black Exterior On Black Leather Interior.</div><div></div><div>Single Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2020 Audi Q7 Technik Is Loaded With A Driver Assistance Package, Black Optics Package, 22 S-Line Upgrade Package, Trailer Hitch (7,700lbs), And An Audi Phone Box.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include A Navigation System, Head-Up Display, Panoramic Sunroof, Bose Sound System, Audi Drive Select, Blind Spot Assist, Power Folding Rear Seats, Home-Link, Heated And Cooling Seats, Memory Seats, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth Audio, Audi Phone Box (signal boost and Qi wireless charging), Audi Active Cruise Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Predictive Efficiency Assist, Intersection Assistant, Emergency Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Turn Assist, Audi Active Lane Depart Warning, Window Surrounds in Black, Black Front and Rear Bumper Accents, Black Roof Rails, quattro Side Blade in Black, Black Single Frame Grille, 22" Bi-colour 5 V Spoke Star Design, Titanium matt finish, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div></div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div><div><br /></div>

2020 Audi Q7

108,000 KM

$46,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q7

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

2020 Audi Q7

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1WXAF78LD004109

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4841849
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-XXXX

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
$46,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2020 Audi Q7