2020 BMW X3

$65,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 8 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9923786

9923786 VIN: 5YMTS0C08L9B50659

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,815 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Premium Audio Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.