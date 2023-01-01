Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW X3

45,815 KM

Details Description Features

$65,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$65,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X3

2020 BMW X3

M M-SPORT | COMPETITION | 21 IN WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X3

M M-SPORT | COMPETITION | 21 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 9923786
  2. 9923786
  3. 9923786
  4. 9923786
  5. 9923786
  6. 9923786
  7. 9923786
  8. 9923786
  9. 9923786
  10. 9923786
  11. 9923786
  12. 9923786
  13. 9923786
  14. 9923786
  15. 9923786
  16. 9923786
  17. 9923786
  18. 9923786
  19. 9923786
  20. 9923786
  21. 9923786
  22. 9923786
  23. 9923786
  24. 9923786
  25. 9923786
  26. 9923786
  27. 9923786
  28. 9923786
  29. 9923786
Contact Seller

$65,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9923786
  • VIN: 5YMTS0C08L9B50659

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,815 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Speed Automatic.

CARFAX Canada One Owner Recent Arrival! Gray 2020 BMW X3

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2007 Aston Martin DB...
 44,441 KM
$68,910 + tax & lic
2022 Land Rover Rang...
 8,863 KM
$159,910 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer L...
 8,282 KM
$43,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory