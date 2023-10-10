Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

Autobase

905-264-5588

A 250 4matic Hatch

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10151061
  • Stock #: 4633539
  • VIN: WDD3F4HB9LJ116486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4633539
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Jupiter Red Exterior On Black Leather/Dinamica Interior, And A Pinstriped Aluminum Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Fully Serviced At Mercedes-Benz, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 10 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz A250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And Active Parking Assist.Packages Include Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Extended Functions, LINGUATRONIC voice control, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, Illuminates door panels, centre console and footwell, LED w/3 colours - red, blue and white, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Sport Brake System, 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour, Tires: 18", Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

