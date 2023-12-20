Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10172412
  2. 10172412
  3. 10172412
  4. 10172412
  5. 10172412
  6. 10172412
  7. 10172412
  8. 10172412
  9. 10172412
  10. 10172412
  11. 10172412
  12. 10172412
  13. 10172412
  14. 10172412
  15. 10172412
  16. 10172412
  17. 10172412
  18. 10172412
  19. 10172412
  20. 10172412
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10172412
  • Stock #: 3037747
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB7LU325847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3037747
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 20 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Technology Package, Night Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Live Traffic Information, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Night Package (P55), The following in high gloss black: front and rear apron, exterior mirrors and window surrounds, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, high gloss black louvre, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Sport Brake System, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 56,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 51,000 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q5 Progres...
 6,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory