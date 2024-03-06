$35,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
57,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 55SWF8EB5LU331680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4929238
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Saddle Brown Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 6 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Sport package, And An AMG Interior Package.Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Navigation Services, Live Traffic Information, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Wireless Phone Charging, 18" AMG 5-Spoke Aero, Tires: 18", Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, high gloss black louvre, Sport Brake System, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Email Autobase
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class