Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, A Dark Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.</div><div><br /></div><div>Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 2025/80,000Km.</div><div></div><div>Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!</div><div></div><div>This 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Cabriolet Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Dash Cam (Forward Facing), And Upgraded 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.</div><div></div><div>Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Lighting Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, And More!</div><div></div><div>We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.</div><div>Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.</div><div></div><div>Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.</div>

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Cabriolet

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 11181553
  2. 11181553
  3. 11181553
  4. 11181553
  5. 11181553
  6. 11181553
  7. 11181553
  8. 11181553
  9. 11181553
  10. 11181553
  11. 11181553
  12. 11181553
  13. 11181553
  14. 11181553
  15. 11181553
  16. 11181553
  17. 11181553
  18. 11181553
  19. 11181553
  20. 11181553
  21. 11181553
Contact Seller

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K1K5KB1MF168345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, A Dark Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Cabriolet Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Dash Cam (Forward Facing), And Upgraded 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Lighting Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autobase

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe 50,000 KM $60,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Sedan for sale in Vaughan, ON
2016 BMW 5 Series Sedan 84,000 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupe 20,000 KM $61,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class