2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 450 4MATIC Cabriolet
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1K1K5KB1MF168345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, A Dark Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.
Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 2025/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Cabriolet Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, Night Package, Dash Cam (Forward Facing), And Upgraded 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Parking Package, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, 360 Camera, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Head-Up Display, Lighting Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
