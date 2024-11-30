$38,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4MATIC SUV
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4N4HB7MJ218428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2634941
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black/Horizontal Stitch, Leather Upholstery Interior, And A Carbon Optic Trim.Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 30 2024/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Navigation Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Package, And Parking Package.Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Off-Road Engineering Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Mirror Package, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, KEYLESS GO Package, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, Radio: Connect 20, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Tires: 19", Black Roof Rails, Sport Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA