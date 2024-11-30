Menu
Polar White Exterior On Black/Horizontal Stitch, Leather Upholstery Interior, And A Carbon Optic Trim.

Single Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 30 2024/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Navigation Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Package, And Parking Package.

Packages Include MB Navigation, Navigation Services, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, MBUX Multimedia System, Augmented Reality, Vehicle Exit Warning, EASY-PACK Tailgate, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Off-Road Engineering Package, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Advanced Functions, Mirror Package, Preinstallation for Live Traffic Information, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, KEYLESS GO Package, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, Radio: Connect 20, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC (239), MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Emergency Stop Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, PRE-SAFE, Active Speed Limit Assist, Enhanced Stop & Go, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Line, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Aero Bi-Colour, Tires: 19", Black Roof Rails, Sport Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel, And More!

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

58,000 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250 4MATIC SUV

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N4N4HB7MJ218428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2634941
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA