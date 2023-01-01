Menu
2021 Porsche Macan

33,009 KM

Details Description Features

$65,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

PANO I NAV I CAM I 18 IN WHEELS

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

33,009KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Porsche Macan

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

