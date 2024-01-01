$70,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q8
Technik 55 TFSI quattro
63,000KM
VIN WA1FVBF11ND012742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5865573
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Glacier White Metallic On Brown Leather Interior.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty January 31 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Audi Q8 Technik Model Is Loaded Black Optics Package, Full Leather Package, And A 22" 5 V-Spoke Star Design Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Navigation, 360-Surround View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Power Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask, Quattro Side Blade in Black, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
