Glacier White Metallic On Brown Leather Interior.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty January 31 2026/80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2022 Audi Q8 Technik Model Is Loaded Black Optics Package, Full Leather Package, And A 22" 5 V-Spoke Star Design Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Navigation, 360-Surround View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Power Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask, Quattro Side Blade in Black, And More!

2022 Audi Q8

63,000 KM

$70,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q8

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

2022 Audi Q8

Technik 55 TFSI quattro

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$70,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1FVBF11ND012742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5865573
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Glacier White Metallic On Brown Leather Interior.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Audi Warranty January 31 2026/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2022 Audi Q8 Technik Model Is Loaded Black Optics Package, Full Leather Package, And A 22" 5 V-Spoke Star Design Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Navigation, 360-Surround View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Parking Sensors, Audi Side Assist, Power Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, S Line Front & Rear Bumpers, S Line Fender Badges, S Line Roof Spoiler, Black Headliner, Platinum Grey Single Frame Mask, S Line Door Sills, 22" 5 V Spoke Star Design, Anthracite black finish, Black Window Surrounds, Black Roof Rails, Black Single Frame Mask, Quattro Side Blade in Black, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-XXXX

905-264-5588

$70,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 Audi Q8