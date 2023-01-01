Menu
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

21,000 KM

Details

$102,888

+ tax & licensing
$102,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport MHEV HST

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport MHEV HST

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$102,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588898
  • Stock #: 2397105
  • VIN: SALWS2RU7NA221904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2397105
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuji White Exterior On Pimento(Red)/Ebony, HST Windsor Leather Seat Trim w/Suede Bolsters 16-Way Power Climate Front Seats, And A Grand Black Veneer TRIM
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Land Rover Warranty
Navigation, Park Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Windscreen, Soft Door Close, Meridian Sound, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Climate Front & Rear Seats, Powered Gesture Tailgate, Four-Zone Climate Control, Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment, Domestic Plug Sockets, Tow Hitch Receiver, 22 5 Solit Soike Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, 22" Full Size Spare Wheel, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

