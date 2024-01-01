Menu
***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!! Vehicle Key Features Include: T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD Northline Motors is a 5 Star Dealership. We are family owned and operated with a big emphasis on family values. We are consecutive winners of Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating! We have also been awarded Readers Choice Winner by readers in Vaughan. Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 12 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

2023 Ford Transit

6,362 KM

Details Description

$64,898

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

2023 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 148 EL Hi Rf 9070 GVWR RWD

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$64,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,362KM
VIN 1FTBR3X86PKA06329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 6,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$64,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2023 Ford Transit