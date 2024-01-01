$13,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX 4dr Sdn Man GX
Bentinck Auto Sales
115 Scott St, Walkerton, ON N0G 2V0
519-507-1471
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
122,000KM
Used
VIN JM1BN1U7XH1127884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles come certified and ready to drive. Price does not include HST or licensing. Warranty and financing available. Carfax available on request. Check this great vehicle and lots more out on our website atwww.bentinckauto.com
All vehicles are the property of 2534553 Ontario Inc. O/A Bentinck Auto Sales in Walkerton, Ontario. Please direct calls to 519-507-1471 or emailbentinckauto@gmail.com
