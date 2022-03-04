Menu
2020 Ford F-150

59,950 KM

$46,977

+ tax & licensing
$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT ONE OWNER | TOUCH SCREEN | 4WD | REAR CAMERA | ECO BOOST

2020 Ford F-150

XLT ONE OWNER | TOUCH SCREEN | 4WD | REAR CAMERA | ECO BOOST

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

59,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8492124
  Stock #: U2190
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFB10321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2190
  • Mileage 59,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford F150 XLT features a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine with 17" Alloy Wheels. ONE OWNER! Comes with power mirrors, locks, and windows. Power heated seats. Large touch screen display with a rear view camera and towing package.

Strong and powerful, this smaller V6 packs a turbocharged punch, delivering plenty of oomph (325 HP and 400 lb.-ft. of torque). Thanks to its turbocharged torque output, you can tow with ease ? up to 8,500 lbs. Payload rating is 2,250 lbs

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

4x4
Automatic

