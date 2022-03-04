Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,977 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 9 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8492124

8492124 Stock #: U2190

U2190 VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFB10321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U2190

Mileage 59,950 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.