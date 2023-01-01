Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

4,427 KM

Details Description Features

$52,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | BOSE SPEAKERS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | BOSE SPEAKERS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10089639
  2. 10089639
  3. 10089639
  4. 10089639
  5. 10089639
  6. 10089639
  7. 10089639
  8. 10089639
  9. 10089639
  10. 10089639
  11. 10089639
  12. 10089639
  13. 10089639
  14. 10089639
  15. 10089639
  16. 10089639
  17. 10089639
  18. 10089639
  19. 10089639
  20. 10089639
  21. 10089639
  22. 10089639
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
4,427KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10089639
  • Stock #: U2353
  • VIN: 3GNKBKRS7MS514338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2353
  • Mileage 4,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Red Hot Chevrolet Blazer RS! What a beautiful vehicle!



This Chevy Blazer has all the options that youll want and need in a sportySUV. Some of the features include, leather upholstery, 21 black gloss alloy wheels, heated seats, ventilated seats, cruise control, automatic start/stop, foward collision alert, rear park assist, rear view camera, a trailering package, remote start, wireless apple/android car play, skyscape sunroof, remote start, power liftgate and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2013 GMC Acadia SLE2...
 250,417 KM
$9,477 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave P...
 75,000 KM
$33,977 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 44,025 KM
$36,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory