2021 Chevrolet Blazer
MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | BOSE SPEAKERS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10089639
- Stock #: U2353
- VIN: 3GNKBKRS7MS514338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 4,427 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Red Hot Chevrolet Blazer RS! What a beautiful vehicle!
This Chevy Blazer has all the options that youll want and need in a sportySUV. Some of the features include, leather upholstery, 21 black gloss alloy wheels, heated seats, ventilated seats, cruise control, automatic start/stop, foward collision alert, rear park assist, rear view camera, a trailering package, remote start, wireless apple/android car play, skyscape sunroof, remote start, power liftgate and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
