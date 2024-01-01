2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
<p>Freshly added to our preowned lot is this 2022 RAM 1500 Quad Cab! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab combines rugged capability with practicality. With its powerful engine options and versatile cargo bed, its built to tackle tough jobs with ease. Featuring a spacious Quad Cab design, it offers ample room for passengers and gear, making it perfect for both work and everyday adventures. With its dependable performance and no-nonsense design, this truck is ready to take on whatever the road throws its way.</p> <p>Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, trailering package, tinted windows, black assist steps, 20 black alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear view camera with rear park assist, keyless entry, a touchscreen display with bluetooth and XM radio, keyless entry and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

11,405 KM

$36,977

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN | TRAILERING PACKAGE

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Tradesman NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN | TRAILERING PACKAGE

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

11,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT8NS162047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U2331A
  • Mileage 11,405 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2022 RAM 1500 Classic