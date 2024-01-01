$36,977+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Tradesman NO ACCIDENTS | BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN | TRAILERING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$36,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2331A
- Mileage 11,405 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our preowned lot is this 2022 RAM 1500 Quad Cab! No Accidents!
The 2022 RAM 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab combines rugged capability with practicality. With its powerful engine options and versatile cargo bed, it's built to tackle tough jobs with ease. Featuring a spacious Quad Cab design, it offers ample room for passengers and gear, making it perfect for both work and everyday adventures. With its dependable performance and no-nonsense design, this truck is ready to take on whatever the road throws its way.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, trailering package, tinted windows, black assist steps, 20 black alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, automatic climate control, cruise control, rear view camera with rear park assist, keyless entry, a touchscreen display with bluetooth and XM radio, keyless entry and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
