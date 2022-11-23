Menu
2010 Ford Fusion

157,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2010 Ford Fusion

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336271
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG6AR102968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2010 Ford Fusion
*Alloys!*
157,000km

ONLY $6,995 plus HST and licensing!

Vehicle comes fully certified!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Alloys
Leather
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2010 Ford Fusion SEL
 157,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

