$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2013 Nissan Sentra
SV
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
90,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9332065
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP4DL684534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
