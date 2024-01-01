Menu
Great Condition RARE Manual VW Jetta S with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloys.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

43,000 KM

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWN57BU7KM013213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition RARE Manual VW Jetta S with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

