2015 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring-L Blueray | Navi | Leather | Sunroof
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring-L Blueray | Navi | Leather | Sunroof
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L! Equipped with Duabl Blueray Screens, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Premium Alloys, Fog Lights, Remote Start
