$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr Touring
2015 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr Touring
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H9XFL806421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour off white and Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda CR-V Touring 2.4L
Safety Certified
One Owner
No Accidents
Carfax Is Available:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mFl4gsujQO9qeE1K25NMwBZMXIloObVq
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Armo Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Honda CR-V