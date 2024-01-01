Menu
<p>2015 Honda CR-V Touring 2.4L</p><p>Safety Certified</p><p>One Owner</p><p>No Accidents</p><p>Carfax Is Available:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mFl4gsujQO9qeE1K25NMwBZMXIloObVq</p>

2015 Honda CR-V

215,000 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
215,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H9XFL806421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour off white and Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified

One Owner

No Accidents

Carfax Is Available:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=mFl4gsujQO9qeE1K25NMwBZMXIloObVq

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

