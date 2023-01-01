$17,990+ tax & licensing
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GT NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | NO Accidents
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
111,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9571831
- Stock #: 2301034
- VIN: JM1BM1W33F1260447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2