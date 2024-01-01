Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just In, ready to work or start your camper conversion with this RAM PROMASTER 2500 HIGH ROOG 159 WB at an affordable price. Features; laminate flooring, cut out side window, roof vent, sliding rear door, roof carrier, back up camera, fuel efficient 3.6 V6 engine, power group, bench seat for 3 passengers and much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.</p>

2015 RAM ProMaster

173,670 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof 159" WB

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1709576259
  2. 1709576259
  3. 1709576235
  4. 1709576233
  5. 1709576234
  6. 1709576235
  7. 1709576235
  8. 1709576235
  9. 1709576234
  10. 1709576236
  11. 1709576234
  12. 1709576234
  13. 1709576236
  14. 1709576232
  15. 1709576234
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
173,670KM
Used
VIN 3C6TRVDG4FE514450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 173,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Just In, ready to work or start your camper conversion with this RAM PROMASTER 2500 HIGH ROOG 159" WB at an affordable price. Features; laminate flooring, cut out side window, roof vent, sliding rear door, roof carrier, back up camera, fuel efficient 3.6 V6 engine, power group, bench seat for 3 passengers and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

2500 HIGH ROOF 159

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 124,134 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt 5dr HB Premier LTZ for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Chevrolet Volt 5dr HB Premier LTZ 63,766 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE 58,345 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster