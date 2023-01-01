$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
2016 Ford Fusion
SE AWD
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9585121
- VIN: 3FA6P0T95GR107478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD
**NAVIGATION/LEATHER/ALLOYS/SUNROOF/ALL WHEEL DRIVE!**
**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!**
**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**
172,000km
ONLY $14,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Leather
Navigation
Reverse camera
Power locks
Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
