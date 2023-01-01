Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD

2016 Ford Fusion

SE AWD

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585121
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T95GR107478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Fusion SE AWD

**NAVIGATION/LEATHER/ALLOYS/SUNROOF/ALL WHEEL DRIVE!**

**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!!**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

172,000km

ONLY $14,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Leather
Navigation
Reverse camera
Power locks
Alloys
Bluetooth
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

