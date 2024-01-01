Menu
One Owner, LOW MILEAGE, FULL Honda Service History, Amazing Condition! Equipped with Sunroof, Lanewatch Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Smart Key with Push Start, Honda Sensing Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist with Steering Correction, Collision Mitigation Braking, Front Collision Warning), Apple Car Play & Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Power Group. Cargo Matt

2016 Honda Civic

49,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

EX HS | Sunroof | LaneWatch | Remote Start

2016 Honda Civic

EX HS | Sunroof | LaneWatch | Remote Start

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F89GH000029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2403101
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, LOW MILEAGE, FULL Honda Service History, Amazing Condition! Equipped with Sunroof, Lanewatch Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Smart Key with Push Start, Honda Sensing Package (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist with Steering Correction, Collision Mitigation Braking, Front Collision Warning), Apple Car Play & Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Power Group. Cargo Matt

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-XXXX

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Honda Civic