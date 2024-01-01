$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium BSM | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ENGINE! Only 8000km on the replacement motor under Hyundai Warranty. Great Condition, Accident Free Locally owned Hyundai Tucson Premium! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
