Menu
Account
Sign In
NEW ENGINE! Only 8000km on the replacement motor under Hyundai Warranty. Great Condition, Accident Free Locally owned Hyundai Tucson Premium! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2016 Hyundai Tucson

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium BSM | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

Premium BSM | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11080388
  2. 11080388
  3. 11080388
  4. 11080388
  5. 11080388
  6. 11080388
  7. 11080388
  8. 11080388
  9. 11080388
  10. 11080388
  11. 11080388
  12. 11080388
  13. 11080388
  14. 11080388
  15. 11080388
  16. 11080388
  17. 11080388
  18. 11080388
  19. 11080388
  20. 11080388
  21. 11080388
  22. 11080388
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A41GU180182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ENGINE! Only 8000km on the replacement motor under Hyundai Warranty. Great Condition, Accident Free Locally owned Hyundai Tucson Premium! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 141,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Bluetooth | AC | Cruise Control for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Bluetooth | AC | Cruise Control 130,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Heated Seats | Backup Camera | Bluetooth 128,000 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson