$14,895+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
2016.5 AWD 4dr Auto
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Used
178,145KM
VIN JM3KE4BY2G0891396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 891396
- Mileage 178,145 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Interior
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.624 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and reclining front passenger seat
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio: AM/FM/HD/ETR CD Player w/4 Speakers -inc: MP3 capability
USB and Auxiliary Input Jacks
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
030 kgs (4
475 lbs)
HMI Commander and colour display screen w/MAZDA CONNECT
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
