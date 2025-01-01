2016 Mazda CX-5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>back-up camera</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>leather</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>drive train - all wheel</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>navigation system</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>hd radio</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>rain sensor front windshield</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>heated seats - driver and passenger</p><p> </p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>sunroof/moonroof</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>CARFAX CLEAN</p><p class=typography typography--variant-body typography--align-inherit style=color: inherit; display: inherit; margin: 0px; width: inherit; justify-content: inherit; text-align: inherit; font-family: var(--ds-root-typography-font-family); font-size: var(--ds-root-typography-body-fontsize); letter-spacing: var(--ds-root-typography-body-kerning); line-height: var(--ds-root-typography-body-leading); text-transform: var(--ds-root-typography-body-transform); font-weight: var(--ds-root-typography-body-weight);>CERTIFID</p>

2016 Mazda CX-5

97,200 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12164505

2016 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1738845565
  2. 1738845569
  3. 1738845573
  4. 1738845577
  5. 1738845583
  6. 1738845587
  7. 1738845592
  8. 1738845597
  9. 1738845604
  10. 1738845608
  11. 1738845613
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,200KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY4G0668564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,200 KM

Vehicle Description

back-up camera

leather

drive train - all wheel

navigation system

hd radio

rain sensor front windshield

heated seats - driver and passenger

 

sunroof/moonroof

CARFAX CLEAN

CERTIFID

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD 97,200 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 113,500 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 0 $16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5