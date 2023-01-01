Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

141,000 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773047
  • Stock #: 2303092
  • VIN: JF1GJAF60GG004618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Subaru Impreza Manual with the Sport Package! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Premium Alloys.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

