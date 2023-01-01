$18,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Sport Package SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9773047
- Stock #: 2303092
- VIN: JF1GJAF60GG004618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Subaru Impreza Manual with the Sport Package! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Premium Alloys.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
