Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, JBL Premium Sound, Blind spot monitoring, Back up Camera, 360 Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate, Toyota Safety Sense Package which includes Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist ,Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Alloys, Fog Lights,

2016 Toyota RAV4

145,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | JBL | BSM | 360 Camera

2016 Toyota RAV4

Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | JBL | BSM | 360 Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DFREVXGW513853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, JBL Premium Sound, Blind spot monitoring, Back up Camera, 360 Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate, Toyota Safety Sense Package which includes Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist ,Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Alloys, Fog Lights,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Toyota RAV4