$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
Limited Navi | Leather | Sunroof | JBL | BSM | 360 Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Fully Loaded Toyota RAV4 Limited AWD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, JBL Premium Sound, Blind spot monitoring, Back up Camera, 360 Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Memory Seat, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Tailgate, Toyota Safety Sense Package which includes Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist ,Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Alloys, Fog Lights,
Vehicle Features
