Great Condition Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Lux Suede Interior with Leather Inserts, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

2017 Mazda CX-5

70,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Mazda CX-5 GS AWD with Dealer Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Power Seats, Lux Suede Interior with Leather Inserts, Push Button Start, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, LED Lights

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
