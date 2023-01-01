Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Sentra

130,500 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Sentra

S 6MT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

S 6MT

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 10683969
  2. 10683969
  3. 10683969
  4. 10683969
  5. 10683969
  6. 10683969
  7. 10683969
  8. 10683969
  9. 10683969
  10. 10683969
  11. 10683969
  12. 10683969
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,500KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7APXHL687282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2018 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT 130,450 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Short Box 2WD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab Short Box 2WD 158,750 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 Limited for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 Limited 157,367 KM $18,900 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra