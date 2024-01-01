$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza
Touring Manual | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Subaru Impreza MANUAL! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
