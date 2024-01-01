$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
LE TSS | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Alloys
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free Toyota RAV4 with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Toyota Safety Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams), Heated Front Wipers, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Group
Vehicle Features
