Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free Toyota RAV4 with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Toyota Safety Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams), Heated Front Wipers, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Group

2018 Toyota RAV4

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE TSS | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE TSS | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Alloys

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11157856
  2. 11157856
  3. 11157856
  4. 11157856
  5. 11157856
  6. 11157856
  7. 11157856
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3ZFREV2JW504450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Toyota RAV4 with Dealer Service History! Equipped with Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Toyota Safety Sense ( Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams), Heated Front Wipers, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Power Group

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2014 Audi S5 3.0 Technik LOADED | Sport Diff | B&O Sound | Navi | BSM for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Audi S5 3.0 Technik LOADED | Sport Diff | B&O Sound | Navi | BSM 147,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Touring Manual | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza Touring Manual | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera 85,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 80,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4