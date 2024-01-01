Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Hyundai Elantra with Service History! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

80,000 KM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

80,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6LU101487

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2404113
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Great Condition, Accident Free Hyundai Elantra with Service History! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

1-888-741-7487

