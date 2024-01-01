Menu
LIKE NEW Fully Loaded Mustang Ecoboost Premium with the Equipment Group 201A! Illuminated Door-Sill Scuff Plates B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen® Memory Driver Seat and Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Indicators Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+ Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO) Premier Trim with Colour Accent Group Security Package

2024 Ford Mustang

15,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
EcoBoost Premium Navi | B&O Sound| Co-Pilot | BSM

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAGP8UH4R5166536

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Mustang
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

LIKE NEW Fully Loaded Mustang Ecoboost Premium with the Equipment Group 201A!

Illuminated Door-Sill Scuff Plates
B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen®
Memory Driver Seat and Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+
Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO)
Premier Trim with Colour Accent Group
Security Package

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

2024 Ford Mustang