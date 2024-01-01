$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Navi | B&O Sound| Co-Pilot | BSM
2024 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium Navi | B&O Sound| Co-Pilot | BSM
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # Mustang
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW Fully Loaded Mustang Ecoboost Premium with the Equipment Group 201A!
Illuminated Door-Sill Scuff Plates
B&O® Sound System by Bang & Olufsen®
Memory Driver Seat and Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+
Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO)
Premier Trim with Colour Accent Group
Security Package
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487