2022 RAM 1500

60,354 KM

$35,595

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po

12028948

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0

$35,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,354KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT8NN242782

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat (PXJ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5282-242782
  • Mileage 60,354 KM

and cutting-edge technology. Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque


while maintaining smooth handling and excellent fuel efficiency. The truck is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission


ensuring a refined and responsive driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or tackling tougher terrains.

The Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group enhances the 2022 RAM 1500 with a range of premium features. Inside


and a leather-wrapped steering wheel for added comfort. The 12-inch touchscreen is available for those seeking a larger


and side steps that add a stylish touch to the truck's muscular profile. The 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab also offers a comfortable


and thoughtful storage solutions. The Crew Cab layout provides excellent rear-seat space for passengers


and parking sensors to help ensure a confident driving experience. Whether you need a truck for heavy-duty tasks or everyday driving


the 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab with the Level 2 Equipment Group provides a perfect balance of performance


and technology.

REASONS TO BUY FROM WATFORD FORD


Best Price First.

Tired of negotiating? No problem! No hassle


best price from the start. Guaranteed!

Brake pads for life.

Receive free brake pads for life of your vehicle when you do all your regular service at Watford Ford.

First oil change covered.

Return to Watford Ford for your complimentary first oil change with your New or Used vehicle.

1 year road hazard tire protection.

Nails


potholes?no worries. $250 coverage per tire for any road hazards.

Secure-guard theft protection.

Four thousand dollars ($4


in the event that your Vehicle is stolen and not recovered and deemed to be a total loss

**Our goal is to maintain 100% accuracy on our listings. However


mistakes may still occur. Please contact us to confirm details**


**ONE KEY POLICY: All used cars come standard with One Key. In instances where the vehicle came with 2 Keys


http://www.watfordford.com/used/RAM-1500-2022-id11669776.html

The 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab with the Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group is a well-rounded
versatile full-size pickup truck that combines power
it offers impressive towing and hauling capability
you'll find durable cloth seating with upgraded accents
an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
more advanced display
offering enhanced functionality and easy access to navigation
and vehicle settings. Exterior features include chrome bumpers
spacious cabin with seating for up to five passengers
making it ideal for both work and family trips. Safety is also a priority
with standard features like adaptive cruise control

Watford Ford

Watford Ford

5437 Nauvoo Rd, Watford, ON N0M 2S0
2022 RAM 1500