comfort

MEDIA

Luxury

Glass

BLIND-SPOT MONITORING

no haggle

screws

000) or fifty percent (50%) of Actual Cash Value of the Vehicle on the Date of Loss

whichever is less

ample legroom

both keys will be provided**

The 2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab with the Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group is a well-rounded

versatile full-size pickup truck that combines power

it offers impressive towing and hauling capability

you'll find durable cloth seating with upgraded accents

an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

more advanced display

offering enhanced functionality and easy access to navigation

and vehicle settings. Exterior features include chrome bumpers

spacious cabin with seating for up to five passengers

making it ideal for both work and family trips. Safety is also a priority