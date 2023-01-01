Menu
2022 Toyota Prius

3,600 KM

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2022 Toyota Prius

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

2022 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

3,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023561
  • Stock #: P8398A
  • VIN: JTDKAMFP8N3226827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS! LOW KILOMETRES! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Acoustic Pedestrian Protection, Automatic Headlights, Blind Spot Warning Sensor, Forward Collison Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collison Warning, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

