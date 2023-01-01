$36,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
15,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9MN7PUA34351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 15,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Welland Toyota
2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 64,005 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID XLE 50,625 KM $56,499 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat 109,717 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Welland Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Call Dealer
905-788-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2023 Ford Escape