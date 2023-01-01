Menu
2023 Ford Escape

15,300 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

15,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9MN7PUA34351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2023 Ford Escape