2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

86,046 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10025244
  • Stock #: CP23454A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR276158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP23454A
  • Mileage 86,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Dual sliding doors

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

