2008 Ford F-150

253,566 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2008 Ford F-150

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

253,566KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9338800
  • Stock #: 7369
  • VIN: 1FTRW14598FA57369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,566 KM

Vehicle Description

8V 5.4L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**CERTIFIED, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, TOW HITCH, DRIVER ADJUSTED LUMBAR, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00am - 6:00pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

