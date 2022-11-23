2008 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 5 6 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9338800

9338800 Stock #: 7369

7369 VIN: 1FTRW14598FA57369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 253,566 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

