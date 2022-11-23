2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$8,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 9 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383284

9383284 Stock #: 110-3114

110-3114 VIN: 5XYZGDAG3BG047431

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3114

Mileage 161,909 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features AWD Accident Free iPod hookup Aux in 2 keys Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.