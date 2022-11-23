Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

161,909 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS 3.5 AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9383284
  2. 9383284
  3. 9383284
  4. 9383284
  5. 9383284
  6. 9383284
  7. 9383284
  8. 9383284
  9. 9383284
  10. 9383284
  11. 9383284
  12. 9383284
  13. 9383284
  14. 9383284
  15. 9383284
  16. 9383284
  17. 9383284
  18. 9383284
  19. 9383284
  20. 9383284
  21. 9383284
  22. 9383284
  23. 9383284
  24. 9383284
  25. 9383284
  26. 9383284
  27. 9383284
  28. 9383284
  29. 9383284
  30. 9383284
  31. 9383284
  32. 9383284
  33. 9383284
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

161,909KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383284
  • Stock #: 110-3114
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG3BG047431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3114
  • Mileage 161,909 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD Blue On Gray Interior 

3.5L  V6  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Bluetooth Ready  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 161,909 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IDg7KWE89HP1seADFkKTGrFrXvU17aCb


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Accident Free
iPod hookup
Aux in
2 keys
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2013 BMW 3 Series 32...
 182,118 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 450h AWD
 95,937 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 97,802 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory