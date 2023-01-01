2012 GMC Acadia

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 2 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9464208

9464208 Stock #: 110-3133

110-3133 VIN: 1GKKRPED3CJ251228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3133

Mileage 128,229 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Automatic climate control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.