Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Acadia

128,229 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE-2 FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9464208
  2. 9464208
  3. 9464208
  4. 9464208
  5. 9464208
  6. 9464208
  7. 9464208
  8. 9464208
  9. 9464208
  10. 9464208
  11. 9464208
  12. 9464208
  13. 9464208
  14. 9464208
  15. 9464208
  16. 9464208
  17. 9464208
  18. 9464208
  19. 9464208
  20. 9464208
  21. 9464208
  22. 9464208
  23. 9464208
  24. 9464208
  25. 9464208
  26. 9464208
  27. 9464208
  28. 9464208
  29. 9464208
  30. 9464208
  31. 9464208
  32. 9464208
  33. 9464208
  34. 9464208
  35. 9464208
  36. 9464208
  37. 9464208
  38. 9464208
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,229KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464208
  • Stock #: 110-3133
  • VIN: 1GKKRPED3CJ251228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3133
  • Mileage 128,229 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2012 GMC Acadia SLE FWD White On Black Interior 

3.6L  V6  7 Passengers  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Power Driver Seat  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Power Options  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Backup Camera  


*** LOW KM *** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 128,229 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yqct4eCJJ3k+GNfWnCAoe9EO1TgFGaie


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 85,163 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2011 MINI Cooper S A...
 135,219 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 188,454 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory